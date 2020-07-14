Metal shares fall

Metal stocks were trading in the negative zone, with the S&P BSE Metal index falling 188.01 points or 2.46% at 7444.44 at 13:53 IST.

Among the components of the S&P BSE Metal index, National Aluminium Company Ltd (down 4.21%), Steel Authority of India Ltd (down 3.78%),Hindalco Industries Ltd (down 3.55%),Vedanta Ltd (down 3.07%),NMDC Ltd (down 3.04%), were the top losers. Among the other losers were Jindal Steel & Power Ltd (down 2.44%), Hindustan Zinc Ltd (down 2.07%), JSW Steel Ltd (down 2.07%), Tata Steel Ltd (down 1.83%), and Coal India Ltd (down 1.3%).

At 13:53 IST, the S&P BSE Sensex was down 580.53 or 1.58% at 36113.16.

The Nifty 50 index was down 183.65 points or 1.7% at 10619.05.

The S&P BSE Small-Cap index was down 152.46 points or 1.19% at 12631.73.

The S&P BSE 150 Midcap Index index was down 55.96 points or 1.27% at 4366.14.

On BSE,643 shares were trading in green, 1895 were trading in red and 119 were unchanged.

