Metal shares fall

Metal stocks were trading in the negative zone, with the S&P BSE Metal index falling 213.65 points or 1.05% at 20107.65 at 13:46 IST.

Among the components of the S&P BSE Metal index, Steel Authority of India Ltd (down 2.55%), National Aluminium Company Ltd (down 2.04%),Hindalco Industries Ltd (down 1.95%),JSW Steel Ltd (down 1.68%),Tata Steel Ltd (down 1.2%), were the top losers. Among the other losers were Jindal Steel & Power Ltd (down 1.14%), and Vedanta Ltd (down 0.77%).

On the other hand, Coal India Ltd (up 0.95%), and APL Apollo Tubes Ltd (up 0.81%) moved up.

At 13:46 IST, the S&P BSE Sensex was up 152.82 or 0.25% at 62025.81.

The Nifty 50 index was up 29 points or 0.16% at 18432.4.

The S&P BSE Small-Cap index was up 2.02 points or 0.01% at 29060.37.

The S&P BSE 150 Midcap Index index was down 23.57 points or 0.26% at 8986.72.

On BSE,1544 shares were trading in green, 1886 were trading in red and 152 were unchanged.

