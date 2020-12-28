Metal shares gain

Metal stocks were trading in the positive zone, with the S&P BSE Metal index rising 127.12 points or 1.13% at 11421.69 at 09:47 IST.

Among the components of the S&P BSE Metal index, JSW Steel Ltd (up 2.42%), Jindal Steel & Power Ltd (up 2.39%),Steel Authority of India Ltd (up 2.16%),Tata Steel Ltd (up 1.54%),NMDC Ltd (up 1.5%), were the top gainers. Among the other gainers were Coal India Ltd (up 1.32%), National Aluminium Company Ltd (up 1.1%), Hindalco Industries Ltd (up 0.95%), and Hindustan Zinc Ltd (up 0.46%).

On the other hand, Vedanta Ltd (down 1.69%), moved lower.

At 09:47 IST, the S&P BSE Sensex was up 284.11 or 0.6% at 47257.65.

The Nifty 50 index was up 89.9 points or 0.65% at 13839.15.

The S&P BSE Small-Cap index was up 185.99 points or 1.05% at 17861.52.

The S&P BSE 150 Midcap Index index was up 53.68 points or 0.92% at 5914.65.

On BSE,1669 shares were trading in green, 570 were trading in red and 103 were unchanged.

