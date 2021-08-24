Metal shares gain

Metal stocks were trading with gains, with the S&P BSE Metal index rising 370.99 points or 1.93% at 19579.8 at 09:50 IST.

Among the components of the S&P BSE Metal index, Steel Authority of India Ltd (up 3.21%), Hindalco Industries Ltd (up 3%),NMDC Ltd (up 2.65%),Tata Steel Ltd (up 2.47%),Vedanta Ltd (up 2.33%), were the top gainers. Among the other gainers were Jindal Steel & Power Ltd (up 2.17%), Coal India Ltd (up 2.01%), and JSW Steel Ltd (up 0.68%).

On the other hand, APL Apollo Tubes Ltd (down 3.53%), and Hindustan Zinc Ltd (down 0.69%) moved lower.

At 09:50 IST, the S&P BSE Sensex was up 95.79 or 0.17% at 55651.58.

The Nifty 50 index was up 36.5 points or 0.22% at 16532.95.

The S&P BSE Small-Cap index was up 171.16 points or 0.67% at 25529.18.

The S&P BSE 150 Midcap Index index was up 36.57 points or 0.46% at 7933.78.

On BSE,1449 shares were trading in green, 1137 were trading in red and 88 were unchanged.

