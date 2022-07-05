RBL Bank says total deposits rise 6% YoY in Q1

-
The private lender's total deposits rose 6% to Rs 79,217 crore as of 30 June 2022 compared with Rs 74,471 crore as of 30 June 2021.
The total deposits rose 0.27% last quarter compared with Rs 79,007 crore as of 31 March 2022.
The bank's Retail LCR deposits rose 6% year on year (YoY) and 2% quarter on quarter (QoQ) to Rs 31,375 crore as of 30 June 2022. Liquidity Coverage Ratio was at 149% in Q1 FY23 as against 134% in Q1 FY22 and 138% in Q4 FY22.
CASA stood at Rs 28,525 crore as of 30 June 2022, registering a growth of 14% YoY and 2% QoQ. CASA ratio improved to 36% in Q1 FY23 compared with 33.7% in Q1 FY22 and 35.3% in Q4 FY22.
Gross Advances stood at Rs 62,095 crore as of 30 June 2022, recording a growth of 7% YoY and 0.24% QoQ. Retail advances declined 5% YoY and 3% sequentially while wholesale advances grew 22% YoY and 4% sequentially for the quarter ended 30 June 2022. The mix of retail: wholesale advances was approx. 51:49.
The bank said that asset quality parameters on the portfolio continues to see improvement in Q1 FY23, in line with the improving trend of the past few quarters.
RBL Bank is engaged in providing a range of banking and financial services, including commercial banking, retail banking, agriculture finance and financial inclusion, treasury operations and other banking related activities.
RBL Bank's standalone net profit surged 162.6% to Rs 197.83 crore on a 5.1% rise in total income to Rs 2,642.31 crore in Q4 FY22 over Q4 FY21.
Shares of RBL Bank were down 1.72% to Rs 85.85 on the BSE.
