Metal shares slide

Metal stocks were trading in the negative zone, with the S&P BSE Metal index falling 459.86 points or 2.13% at 21082.46 at 13:49 IST.

Among the components of the S&P BSE Metal index, Vedanta Ltd (down 9.57%), NMDC Ltd (down 3.13%),Hindustan Zinc Ltd (down 2.91%),Jindal Steel & Power Ltd (down 2.87%),Coal India Ltd (down 2.46%), were the top losers. Among the other losers were Steel Authority of India Ltd (down 2.38%), JSW Steel Ltd (down 2.07%), Hindalco Industries Ltd (down 1.41%), and Tata Steel Ltd (down 0.52%).

On the other hand, APL Apollo Tubes Ltd (up 0.95%), moved up.

At 13:49 IST, the S&P BSE Sensex was up 44 or 0.08% at 55626.58.

The Nifty 50 index was down 1.6 points or 0.01% at 16561.45.

The S&P BSE Small-Cap index was up 36.56 points or 0.14% at 26242.4.

The S&P BSE 150 Midcap Index index was up 25.21 points or 0.31% at 8100.27.

On BSE,1007 shares were trading in green, 2069 were trading in red and 137 were unchanged.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)