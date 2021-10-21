Metal shares tank

Metal stocks were trading with losses, with the S&P BSE Metal index falling 606.61 points or 2.84% at 20775.46 at 13:50 IST.

Among the components of the S&P BSE Metal index, Vedanta Ltd (down 4.13%), JSW Steel Ltd (down 3.33%),Jindal Steel & Power Ltd (down 3.15%),Hindalco Industries Ltd (down 3.01%),Tata Steel Ltd (down 2.93%), were the top losers. Among the other losers were Hindustan Zinc Ltd (down 2.92%), NMDC Ltd (down 2.91%), APL Apollo Tubes Ltd (down 2.37%), Steel Authority of India Ltd (down 2.01%), and Coal India Ltd (down 0.33%).

At 13:50 IST, the S&P BSE Sensex was down 589.38 or 0.96% at 60670.58.

The Nifty 50 index was down 166.9 points or 0.91% at 18099.7.

The S&P BSE Small-Cap index was down 260.97 points or 0.9% at 28617.76.

The S&P BSE 150 Midcap Index index was down 83.74 points or 0.93% at 8917.99.

On BSE,1330 shares were trading in green, 1846 were trading in red and 171 were unchanged.

