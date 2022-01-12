Energy shares gain

Energy stocks were trading in the positive zone, with the S&P BSE Energy index rising 89.49 points or 1.15% at 7893.01 at 09:51 IST.

Among the components of the S&P BSE Energy index, Oil India Ltd (up 3.32%), Goa Carbon Ltd (up 2.61%),Confidence Petroleum India Ltd (up 2.55%),Asian Energy Services Ltd (up 2.39%),Hindustan Oil Exploration Company Ltd (up 2.36%), were the top gainers. Among the other gainers were Hindustan Petroleum Corporation Ltd (up 2.07%), Chennai Petroleum Corporation Ltd (up 1.96%), Jindal Drilling & Industries Ltd (up 1.67%), Gulf Oil Lubricants India Ltd (up 1.66%), and Gujarat Mineral Development Corporation Ltd (up 1.51%).

On the other hand, Deep Industries Ltd (down 1.74%), Petronet LNG Ltd (down 0.46%), and Savita Oil Technologies Ltd (down 0.33%) moved lower.

At 09:51 IST, the S&P BSE Sensex was up 355.12 or 0.59% at 60972.01.

The Nifty 50 index was up 107.05 points or 0.59% at 18162.8.

The S&P BSE Small-Cap index was up 244.46 points or 0.8% at 30678.48.

The S&P BSE 150 Midcap Index index was up 59.9 points or 0.66% at 9101.51.

On BSE,2248 shares were trading in green, 771 were trading in red and 77 were unchanged.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)