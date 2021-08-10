Metal stocks edge lower

Metal stocks were trading in red, with the S&P BSE Metal index decreasing 284.76 points or 1.37% at 20540.1 at 13:50 IST.

Among the components of the S&P BSE Metal index, Steel Authority of India Ltd (down 2.8%), NMDC Ltd (down 2.44%),Jindal Steel & Power Ltd (down 2%),Hindustan Zinc Ltd (down 1.84%),JSW Steel Ltd (down 1.54%), were the top losers. Among the other losers were APL Apollo Tubes Ltd (down 1.51%), Vedanta Ltd (down 1.44%), Hindalco Industries Ltd (down 1.16%), Tata Steel Ltd (down 1.14%), and Coal India Ltd (down 0.56%).

At 13:50 IST, the S&P BSE Sensex was up 304.1 or 0.56% at 54706.95.

The Nifty 50 index was up 67.65 points or 0.42% at 16325.9.

The S&P BSE Small-Cap index was down 318.1 points or 1.2% at 26293.57.

The S&P BSE 150 Midcap Index index was down 33.75 points or 0.41% at 8109.97.

On BSE,902 shares were trading in green, 2279 were trading in red and 121 were unchanged.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)