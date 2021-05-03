Metal stocks rise

Metal stocks were trading in green, with the S&P BSE Metal index increasing 90.22 points or 0.51% at 17911.8 at 09:48 IST.

Among the components of the S&P BSE Metal index, Steel Authority of India Ltd (up 3.98%), National Aluminium Company Ltd (up 2.4%), Vedanta Ltd (up 1.13%), JSW Steel Ltd (up 0.81%), Tata Steel Ltd (up 0.66%), and Jindal Steel & Power Ltd (up 0.54%), were the top gainers.

On the other hand, Coal India Ltd (down 0.34%), NMDC Ltd (down 0.29%), and Hindalco Industries Ltd (down 0.18%) turned lower.

At 09:48 IST, the S&P BSE Sensex was down 362.4 or 0.74% at 48419.96.

The Nifty 50 index was down 85.65 points or 0.59% at 14545.45.

The S&P BSE Small-Cap index was up 128.88 points or 0.59% at 21798.99.

The S&P BSE 150 Midcap Index index was down 15.73 points or 0.23% at 6972.54.

On BSE,1293 shares were trading in green, 1013 were trading in red and 118 were unchanged.

