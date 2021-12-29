Metal stocks slide

Metal stocks were trading with losses, with the S&P BSE Metal index decreasing 205.42 points or 1.07% at 19058.25 at 13:51 IST.

Among the components of the S&P BSE Metal index, Steel Authority of India Ltd (down 2.07%), Jindal Steel & Power Ltd (down 1.63%),Vedanta Ltd (down 1.61%),Coal India Ltd (down 1.44%),Tata Steel Ltd (down 1.15%), were the top losers. Among the other losers were NMDC Ltd (down 1.09%), Hindalco Industries Ltd (down 0.88%), JSW Steel Ltd (down 0.49%), and Hindustan Zinc Ltd (down 0.39%).

On the other hand, APL Apollo Tubes Ltd (up 0.07%), turned up.

At 13:51 IST, the S&P BSE Sensex was up 32.71 or 0.06% at 57930.19.

The Nifty 50 index was up 7 points or 0.04% at 17240.25.

The S&P BSE Small-Cap index was up 170.05 points or 0.59% at 29092.94.

The S&P BSE 150 Midcap Index index was up 10.68 points or 0.12% at 8694.96.

On BSE,2070 shares were trading in green, 1234 were trading in red and 110 were unchanged.

