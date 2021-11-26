Metal stocks slide

Metal stocks were trading with losses, with the S&P BSE Metal index decreasing 1052.27 points or 5.32% at 18709.85 at 13:50 IST.

Among the components of the S&P BSE Metal index, JSW Steel Ltd (down 7.8%), Hindalco Industries Ltd (down 6.28%),Jindal Steel & Power Ltd (down 6%),Tata Steel Ltd (down 5.46%),Steel Authority of India Ltd (down 5.41%), were the top losers. Among the other losers were NMDC Ltd (down 4.86%), Vedanta Ltd (down 4.5%), Coal India Ltd (down 1.45%), APL Apollo Tubes Ltd (down 1.31%), and Hindustan Zinc Ltd (down 0.69%).

At 13:50 IST, the S&P BSE Sensex was down 1489.26 or 2.53% at 57305.83.

The Nifty 50 index was down 435.25 points or 2.48% at 17101.

The S&P BSE Small-Cap index was down 552.69 points or 1.92% at 28270.06.

The S&P BSE 150 Midcap Index index was down 224.63 points or 2.52% at 8699.63.

On BSE,1082 shares were trading in green, 2143 were trading in red and 134 were unchanged.

