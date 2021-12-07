Metal stocks spurt

Metal stocks were trading with gains, with the S&P BSE Metal index increasing 397.61 points or 2.13% at 19061.42 at 09:51 IST.

Among the components of the S&P BSE Metal index, Hindalco Industries Ltd (up 3.22%), Jindal Steel & Power Ltd (up 2.47%),JSW Steel Ltd (up 2.42%),Steel Authority of India Ltd (up 2.24%),Vedanta Ltd (up 1.91%), were the top gainers. Among the other gainers were Tata Steel Ltd (up 1.89%), NMDC Ltd (up 1.64%), Hindustan Zinc Ltd (up 1.35%), APL Apollo Tubes Ltd (up 0.71%), and Coal India Ltd (up 0.71%).

At 09:51 IST, the S&P BSE Sensex was up 576.77 or 1.02% at 57323.91.

The Nifty 50 index was up 156.65 points or 0.93% at 17068.9.

The S&P BSE Small-Cap index was up 212.82 points or 0.76% at 28251.35.

The S&P BSE 150 Midcap Index index was up 44.29 points or 0.51% at 8695.34.

On BSE,2045 shares were trading in green, 658 were trading in red and 93 were unchanged.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)