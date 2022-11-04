Minda Corporation consolidated net profit rises 48.00% in the September 2022 quarter

-
Sales rise 56.86% to Rs 1147.06 croreNet profit of Minda Corporation rose 48.00% to Rs 57.81 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 39.06 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales rose 56.86% to Rs 1147.06 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 731.25 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2022Sep. 2021% Var.Sales1147.06731.25 57 OPM %10.8010.57 -PBDT118.5677.31 53 PBT84.7250.30 68 NP57.8139.06 48
