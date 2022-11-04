Minda Corporation consolidated net profit rises 48.00% in the September 2022 quarter

Sales rise 56.86% to Rs 1147.06 crore

Net profit of Minda Corporation rose 48.00% to Rs 57.81 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 39.06 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales rose 56.86% to Rs 1147.06 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 731.25 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021.1147.06731.2510.8010.57118.5677.3184.7250.3057.8139.06

