MindTeck (India) gains on securing data management software project

MindTeck (India) rose 1.07% to Rs 169.80 after the global engineering and technology solutions company announced the win of a new project from an analytical instrument client.

The European-based client is a provider of precision instrumentation monitoring solutions to reduce occupational and environmental health risks. In 2017, Mindteck (India) developed the client's initial version of data management software which health and safety professionals use to manage and track occupational hazard exposure data. The scope of the new project encompasses tech upgrades to the latest releases, database migration, feature enhancements, and third-party tool integration.

MindTeck (India)'s consolidated net profit jumped 90.1% to Rs 4.41 crore on a 4.3% increase in net sales to Rs 75.97 crore in Q2 FY22 over Q2 FY21.

MindTeck (India) incorporated in 1991, is engaged in the development of Computer Software, process control, instrumentation and communication fields in India.

