Mindtree Ltd moves higher

Mindtree Ltd is quoting at Rs 911.9, up 1.72% on the day as on 12:54 IST on the NSE. The stock is down 6.96% in last one year as compared to a 20.6% drop in NIFTY and a 12.5% drop in the Nifty IT index.

Mindtree Ltd gained for a third straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 911.9, up 1.72% on the day as on 12:54 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is down around 0.05% on the day, quoting at 9485.55. The Sensex is at 32082.66, down 0.37%. Mindtree Ltd has slipped around 0.44% in last one month.

Meanwhile, Nifty IT index of which Mindtree Ltd is a constituent, has slipped around 0.79% in last one month and is currently quoting at 14028.6, down 0.22% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 8.15 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 9.86 lakh shares in last one month.

The benchmark June futures contract for the stock is quoting at Rs 909, up 1.61% on the day. Mindtree Ltd is down 6.96% in last one year as compared to a 20.6% drop in NIFTY and a 12.5% drop in the Nifty IT index.

The PE of the stock is 23.35 based on TTM earnings ending March 20.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)