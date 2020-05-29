Colgate-Palmolive (India) Ltd stays well supported

Colgate-Palmolive (India) Ltd is quoting at Rs 1343.5, up 3.48% on the day as on 12:54 IST on the NSE. The stock is up 15.9% in last one year as compared to a 20.6% fall in NIFTY and a 4.1% fall in the Nifty FMCG index.

Colgate-Palmolive (India) Ltd is up for a third straight session in a row. The stock is quoting at Rs 1343.5, up 3.48% on the day as on 12:54 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is down around 0.05% on the day, quoting at 9485.55. The Sensex is at 32082.66, down 0.37%. Colgate-Palmolive (India) Ltd has dropped around 7.92% in last one month.

Meanwhile, Nifty FMCG index of which Colgate-Palmolive (India) Ltd is a constituent, has dropped around 0.36% in last one month and is currently quoting at 28451.6, up 1.12% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 9.44 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 14.41 lakh shares in last one month.

The benchmark June futures contract for the stock is quoting at Rs 1319.2, up 2.81% on the day.

The PE of the stock is 43.25 based on TTM earnings ending March 20.

