Mini Diamonds (India) standalone net profit declines 46.15% in the September 2022 quarter

Sales rise 100.17% to Rs 34.99 croreNet profit of Mini Diamonds (India) declined 46.15% to Rs 0.14 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 0.26 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales rose 100.17% to Rs 34.99 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 17.48 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2022Sep. 2021% Var.Sales34.9917.48 100 OPM %0.661.54 -PBDT0.210.27 -22 PBT0.140.26 -46 NP0.140.26 -46
