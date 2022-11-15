JUST IN
Uniinfo Telecom Services reports consolidated net loss of Rs 0.48 crore in the September 2022 quarter
Business Standard

Mini Diamonds (India) standalone net profit declines 46.15% in the September 2022 quarter

Capital Market 

Sales rise 100.17% to Rs 34.99 crore

Net profit of Mini Diamonds (India) declined 46.15% to Rs 0.14 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 0.26 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales rose 100.17% to Rs 34.99 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 17.48 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2022Sep. 2021% Var.Sales34.9917.48 100 OPM %0.661.54 -PBDT0.210.27 -22 PBT0.140.26 -46 NP0.140.26 -46

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: Tue, November 15 2022. 17:53 IST

