Mini Diamonds (India) standalone net profit declines 46.15% in the September 2022 quarter

Sales rise 100.17% to Rs 34.99 crore

Net profit of Mini Diamonds (India) declined 46.15% to Rs 0.14 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 0.26 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales rose 100.17% to Rs 34.99 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 17.48 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021.34.9917.480.661.540.210.270.140.260.140.26

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)