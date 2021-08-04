India's Cumulative COVID-19 Vaccination Coverage Crosses 48 Crore Mark

-
ALSO READ
China Stocks end mixed ahead of manufacturing data
China Stocks end mixed after US executive order
Glenmark Pharma gains after Ryaltris gets approval in Europe
Zydus Cadila seeks DCGI's Emergency Use Authorization for ZyCoV-D
BEML starts manufacturing medical oxygen plant at its KGF Complex
-
India's COVID-19 vaccination coverage has crossed a landmark of 48 Cr yesterday. Cumulatively,48,52,86,570 vaccine doses have been administered through 56,83,682 sessions, as per the provisional report till 7 am today. 62,53,741 vaccine doses were administered in the last 24 hours. The new phase of universalization of COVID-19 vaccination has commenced from 21st June, 2021. The Union Government is committed to accelerating the pace and expanding the scope of COVID-19 vaccination throughout the country.
Out of the people infected since the beginning of the pandemic, 3,09,33,022 people have already recovered from COVID-19 and 36,668 patients have recovered in the last 24 hours. This constitutes an overall recovery rate of 97.37%. India has reported 42,625 daily new cases in the last 24 hours. Less than 50,000 Daily New Cases have been reported since thirty-eight consecutive days.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU