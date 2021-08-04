India's Cumulative COVID-19 Vaccination Coverage Crosses 48 Crore Mark

India's COVID-19 vaccination coverage has crossed a landmark of 48 Cr yesterday. Cumulatively,48,52,86,570 vaccine doses have been administered through 56,83,682 sessions, as per the provisional report till 7 am today. 62,53,741 vaccine doses were administered in the last 24 hours. The new phase of universalization of COVID-19 vaccination has commenced from 21st June, 2021. The Union Government is committed to accelerating the pace and expanding the scope of COVID-19 vaccination throughout the country.

Out of the people infected since the beginning of the pandemic, 3,09,33,022 people have already recovered from COVID-19 and 36,668 patients have recovered in the last 24 hours. This constitutes an overall recovery rate of 97.37%. India has reported 42,625 daily new cases in the last 24 hours. Less than 50,000 Daily New Cases have been reported since thirty-eight consecutive days.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)