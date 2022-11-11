JUST IN
You are here: Home » News-CM » Companies » Results

La Opala RG standalone net profit rises 42.85% in the September 2022 quarter
Business Standard

Mirza International consolidated net profit rises 22.53% in the September 2022 quarter

Capital Market 

Sales rise 22.64% to Rs 481.65 crore

Net profit of Mirza International rose 22.53% to Rs 32.74 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 26.72 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales rose 22.64% to Rs 481.65 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 392.74 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2022Sep. 2021% Var.Sales481.65392.74 23 OPM %13.3112.33 -PBDT60.9051.92 17 PBT44.5433.77 32 NP32.7426.72 23

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

First Published: Fri, November 11 2022. 14:55 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU