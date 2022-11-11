Mirza International consolidated net profit rises 22.53% in the September 2022 quarter

Sales rise 22.64% to Rs 481.65 crore

Net profit of Mirza International rose 22.53% to Rs 32.74 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 26.72 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales rose 22.64% to Rs 481.65 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 392.74 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021.481.65392.7413.3112.3360.9051.9244.5433.7732.7426.72

