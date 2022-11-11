Mirza International consolidated net profit rises 22.53% in the September 2022 quarter

-
Sales rise 22.64% to Rs 481.65 croreNet profit of Mirza International rose 22.53% to Rs 32.74 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 26.72 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales rose 22.64% to Rs 481.65 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 392.74 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2022Sep. 2021% Var.Sales481.65392.74 23 OPM %13.3112.33 -PBDT60.9051.92 17 PBT44.5433.77 32 NP32.7426.72 23
