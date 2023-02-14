Mitcon Consultancy & Engineering Services consolidated net profit declines 78.35% in the December 2022 quarter

Sales rise 9.51% to Rs 19.23 crore

Net profit of Mitcon Consultancy & Engineering Services declined 78.35% to Rs 0.50 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 2.31 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales rose 9.51% to Rs 19.23 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 17.56 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021.19.2317.5622.5715.432.070.430.54-0.850.502.31

