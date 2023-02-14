Mitcon Consultancy & Engineering Services consolidated net profit declines 78.35% in the December 2022 quarter

-
Sales rise 9.51% to Rs 19.23 croreNet profit of Mitcon Consultancy & Engineering Services declined 78.35% to Rs 0.50 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 2.31 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales rose 9.51% to Rs 19.23 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 17.56 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2022Dec. 2021% Var.Sales19.2317.56 10 OPM %22.5715.43 -PBDT2.070.43 381 PBT0.54-0.85 LP NP0.502.31 -78
