MMTC Ltd leads losers in 'A' group

Dhani Services Ltd, Great Eastern Shipping Company Ltd, Dish TV India Ltd and Suzlon Energy Ltd are among the other losers in the BSE's 'A' group today, 08 September 2022.

Dhani Services Ltd, Great Eastern Shipping Company Ltd, Dish TV India Ltd and Suzlon Energy Ltd are among the other losers in the BSE's 'A' group today, 08 September 2022.

MMTC Ltd tumbled 7.65% to Rs 38.65 at 14:47 IST.The stock was the biggest loser in the BSE's 'A' group.On the BSE, 16.25 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 3.68 lakh shares in the past one month.

Dhani Services Ltd crashed 5.00% to Rs 61.75. The stock was the second biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 3.48 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 7.19 lakh shares in the past one month.

Great Eastern Shipping Company Ltd lost 4.55% to Rs 532.25. The stock was the third biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 27354 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 37637 shares in the past one month.

Dish TV India Ltd plummeted 4.23% to Rs 17.2. The stock was the fourth biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 4.95 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 17.35 lakh shares in the past one month.

Suzlon Energy Ltd shed 4.11% to Rs 10.04. The stock was the fifth biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 290.85 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 376.44 lakh shares in the past one month.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)