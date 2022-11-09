Modison Ltd leads losers in 'B' group

Wonderla Holidays Ltd, IVP Ltd, Lyka Labs Ltd and Rossell India Ltd are among the other losers in the BSE's 'B' group today, 09 November 2022.

Modison Ltd crashed 10.04% to Rs 65.85 at 14:31 IST.The stock was the biggest loser in the BSE's 'B' group.On the BSE, 18429 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 4971 shares in the past one month.

Wonderla Holidays Ltd lost 9.05% to Rs 329.45. The stock was the second biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 1.12 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 20876 shares in the past one month.

IVP Ltd tumbled 8.04% to Rs 139. The stock was the third biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 12707 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 1197 shares in the past one month.

Lyka Labs Ltd fell 7.89% to Rs 128.4. The stock was the fourth biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 20070 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 7504 shares in the past one month.

Rossell India Ltd plummeted 7.25% to Rs 265. The stock was the fifth biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 23001 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 5675 shares in the past one month.

