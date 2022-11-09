Healthcare stocks slide

Healthcare stocks were trading with losses, with the S&P BSE Healthcare index decreasing 202.06 points or 0.84% at 23818.68 at 13:46 IST.

Among the components of the S&P BSE Healthcare index, Dr Lal Pathlabs Ltd (down 8.58%), Sequent Scientific Ltd (down 5.94%),Metropolis Healthcare Ltd (down 5.72%),Neuland Laboratories Ltd (down 5.15%),Bliss GVS Pharma Ltd (down 3.95%), were the top losers. Among the other losers were Divis Laboratories Ltd (down 3.58%), Vimta Labs Ltd (down 3.46%), Hester Biosciences Ltd (down 3.4%), Strides Pharma Science Ltd (down 3.23%), and Ami Organics Ltd (down 2.98%).

On the other hand, NGL Fine Chem Ltd (up 10.17%), SMS Pharmaceuticals Ltd (up 6.57%), and Gujarat Themis Biosyn Ltd (up 6.31%) turned up.

At 13:46 IST, the S&P BSE Sensex was down 47.79 or 0.08% at 61137.36.

The Nifty 50 index was down 10.85 points or 0.06% at 18191.95.

The S&P BSE Small-Cap index was down 11.09 points or 0.04% at 29281.47.

The S&P BSE 150 Midcap Index index was down 11.66 points or 0.13% at 9129.68.

On BSE,1864 shares were trading in green, 1585 were trading in red and 138 were unchanged.

