MOIL Ltd soars 1.47%

MOIL Ltd is quoting at Rs 141.55, up 1.47% on the day as on 12:44 IST on the NSE. The stock is up 3.78% in last one year as compared to a 11.67% spurt in NIFTY and a 23.98% spurt in the Nifty Metal.

MOIL Ltd gained for a fifth straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 141.55, up 1.47% on the day as on 12:44 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is up around 0.54% on the day, quoting at 13330.05. The Sensex is at 45332.4, up 0.56%. MOIL Ltd has risen around 15.6% in last one month.

Meanwhile, Nifty Metal index of which MOIL Ltd is a constituent, has risen around 24.29% in last one month and is currently quoting at 3161.35, up 0.07% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 4.79 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 7.06 lakh shares in last one month.

The PE of the stock is 30.32 based on TTM earnings ending September 20.

