JUST IN
You are here: Home » News-CM » Companies » Results

Shares further pare losses; realty stocks decline
Business Standard

Morepen Laboratories consolidated net profit declines 58.22% in the December 2022 quarter

Capital Market 

Sales decline 12.11% to Rs 348.47 crore

Net profit of Morepen Laboratories declined 58.22% to Rs 8.99 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 21.52 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales declined 12.11% to Rs 348.47 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 396.50 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2022Dec. 2021% Var.Sales348.47396.50 -12 OPM %5.898.10 -PBDT21.1934.07 -38 PBT14.0027.14 -48 NP8.9921.52 -58

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

First Published: Mon, February 13 2023. 14:46 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU