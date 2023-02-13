Morepen Laboratories consolidated net profit declines 58.22% in the December 2022 quarter

-
ALSO READ
Morepen Laboratories consolidated net profit declines 57.68% in the September 2022 quarter
Morepen Laboratories Ltd leads gainers in 'A' group
Morepen Laboratories Ltd leads gainers in 'A' group
Morepen Laboratories Ltd leads gainers in 'A' group
Morepen Laboratories Ltd leads losers in 'A' group
-
Sales decline 12.11% to Rs 348.47 croreNet profit of Morepen Laboratories declined 58.22% to Rs 8.99 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 21.52 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales declined 12.11% to Rs 348.47 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 396.50 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2022Dec. 2021% Var.Sales348.47396.50 -12 OPM %5.898.10 -PBDT21.1934.07 -38 PBT14.0027.14 -48 NP8.9921.52 -58
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Subscribe to Business Standard Premium
Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!
Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.
Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU