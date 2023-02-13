Morepen Laboratories consolidated net profit declines 58.22% in the December 2022 quarter

Sales decline 12.11% to Rs 348.47 crore

Net profit of Morepen Laboratories declined 58.22% to Rs 8.99 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 21.52 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales declined 12.11% to Rs 348.47 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 396.50 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021.348.47396.505.898.1021.1934.0714.0027.148.9921.52

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)