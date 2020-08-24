Nava Bharat Ventures Ltd leads gainers in 'A' group

Vinati Organics Ltd, BASF India Ltd, Deepak Fertilizers & Petrochemicals Corp Ltd and Metropolis Healthcare Ltd are among the other gainers in the BSE's 'A' group today, 24 August 2020.

Nava Bharat Ventures Ltd soared 12.94% to Rs 64.15 at 11:53 IST. The stock was the biggest gainer in the BSE's 'A' group. On the BSE, 2.81 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 54937 shares in the past one month.

Vinati Organics Ltd spiked 10.66% to Rs 1165.95. The stock was the second biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 1.08 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 7779 shares in the past one month.

BASF India Ltd surged 10.53% to Rs 1787.45. The stock was the third biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 46000 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 7349 shares in the past one month.

Deepak Fertilizers & Petrochemicals Corp Ltd exploded 9.63% to Rs 178.8. The stock was the fourth biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 4.73 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 4.5 lakh shares in the past one month.

Metropolis Healthcare Ltd added 9.02% to Rs 1910.2. The stock was the fifth biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 5054 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 6070 shares in the past one month.

