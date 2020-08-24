FIEM Inds snaps 7-day streak

FIEM Industries fell 1.89% to Rs 615.60 on profit booking after a recent rally.

Shares of FIEM Industries surged 29.11% in the past seven trading sessions to settle at Rs 627.45 on Friday, 21 August 2020, from its close of Rs 484.85 on Wednesday, 12 August 2020.

On the technical front, the stock's RSI (relative strength index) stood at 83.142. The RSI oscillates between zero and 100. Traditionally, the RSI is considered overbought when above 70 and oversold when below 30.

The stock was trading above its 50-day moving average (DMA) placed at 436.37 and its 200-day moving average (DMA) placed at 389.98.

FIEM Industries' consolidated net profit soared 44.1% to Rs 23.27 crore on a 9.9% decline in net sales to Rs 319.21 crore in Q4 March 2020 over Q4 March 2019.

Fiem Industries is engaged in lights, signaling equipment and parts; rear view mirror and parts; plastic molded parts, and light-emitting diode (LED) luminaries business.

