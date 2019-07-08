Motherson Sumi Systems Ltd Falls 4.03%, S&P BSE Auto index Drops 2.31%

Motherson Sumi Systems Ltd has added 3.06% over last one month compared to 6.53% fall in S&P BSE Auto index and 1.33% drop in the SENSEX

Motherson Sumi Systems Ltd lost 4.03% today to trade at Rs 117.85. The S&P BSE Auto index is down 2.31% to quote at 17283.69. The index is down 6.53 % over last one month. Among the other constituents of the index, TVS Motor Company Ltd decreased 3.62% and Hero MotoCorp Ltd lost 3.46% on the day. The S&P BSE Auto index went down 30.03 % over last one year compared to the 9.62% surge in benchmark SENSEX.

Motherson Sumi Systems Ltd has added 3.06% over last one month compared to 6.53% fall in S&P BSE Auto index and 1.33% drop in the SENSEX. On the BSE, 1.1 lakh shares were traded in the counter so far compared with average daily volumes of 5.82 lakh shares in the past one month. The stock hit a record high of Rs 218.17 on 01 Aug 2018. The stock hit a 52-week low of Rs 111.65 on 03 Jun 2019.

