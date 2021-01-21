MRF Ltd stays supported

MRF Ltd is quoting at Rs 95423.25, up 2.52% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The stock is up 40.64% in last one year as compared to a 21.75% spurt in NIFTY and a 29.54% spurt in the Nifty Auto index.

MRF Ltd gained for a third straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 95423.25, up 2.52% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is up around 0.65% on the day, quoting at 14740.2. The Sensex is at 50135.86, up 0.69%. MRF Ltd has risen around 25.4% in last one month.

Meanwhile, Nifty Auto index of which MRF Ltd is a constituent, has risen around 20% in last one month and is currently quoting at 10369.25, up 2.05% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 64798 shares today, compared to the daily average of 34530 shares in last one month.

The benchmark January futures contract for the stock is quoting at Rs 95500, up 2.27% on the day. MRF Ltd is up 40.64% in last one year as compared to a 21.75% spurt in NIFTY and a 29.54% spurt in the Nifty Auto index.

The PE of the stock is 29.71 based on TTM earnings ending September 20.

