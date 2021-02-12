Telecom stocks edge lower

Telecom stocks were trading in red, with the S&P BSE Telecom index decreasing 21.63 points or 1.47% at 1446.49 at 13:48 IST.

Among the components of the S&P BSE Telecom index, OnMobile Global Ltd (down 4.11%), Bharti Airtel Ltd (down 1.62%),Indus Towers Ltd (down 1.28%),Vindhya Telelinks Ltd (down 1.1%),Vodafone Idea Ltd (down 1.09%), were the top losers. Among the other losers were HFCL Ltd (down 0.89%), Mahanagar Telephone Nigam Ltd (down 0.85%), Sterlite Technologies Ltd (down 0.7%), Tata Communications Ltd (down 0.5%), and Tejas Networks Ltd (down 0.17%).

On the other hand, GTPL Hathway Ltd (up 1.86%), and ITI Ltd (up 0.2%) turned up.

At 13:48 IST, the S&P BSE Sensex was up 91.98 or 0.18% at 51623.5.

The Nifty 50 index was up 14.45 points or 0.1% at 15187.75.

The S&P BSE Small-Cap index was up 44.15 points or 0.22% at 19670.16.

The S&P BSE 150 Midcap Index index was down 10.52 points or 0.16% at 6596.32.

On BSE,1477 shares were trading in green, 1388 were trading in red and 160 were unchanged.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)