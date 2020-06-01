JUST IN
Business Standard

Multi Commodity Exchange of India consolidated net profit rises 7.47% in the March 2020 quarter

Sales rise 33.03% to Rs 105.28 crore

Net profit of Multi Commodity Exchange of India rose 7.47% to Rs 65.50 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 60.95 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019. Sales rose 33.03% to Rs 105.28 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 79.14 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019.

For the full year,net profit rose 61.72% to Rs 236.50 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 146.24 crore during the previous year ended March 2019. Sales rose 24.70% to Rs 374.15 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 300.03 crore during the previous year ended March 2019.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Mar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Sales105.2879.14 33 374.15300.03 25 OPM %38.6231.82 -41.3431.32 - PBDT70.1657.05 23 283.51192.94 47 PBT64.5852.92 22 265.37177.49 50 NP65.5060.95 7 236.50146.24 62

First Published: Mon, June 01 2020. 08:27 IST

