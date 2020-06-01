Multi Commodity Exchange of India consolidated net profit rises 7.47% in the March 2020 quarter

Sales rise 33.03% to Rs 105.28 crore

Net profit of Multi Commodity Exchange of India rose 7.47% to Rs 65.50 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 60.95 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019. Sales rose 33.03% to Rs 105.28 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 79.14 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019.

For the full year,net profit rose 61.72% to Rs 236.50 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 146.24 crore during the previous year ended March 2019. Sales rose 24.70% to Rs 374.15 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 300.03 crore during the previous year ended March 2019.

