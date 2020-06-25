Vinyoflex standalone net profit rises 200.00% in the March 2020 quarter

Sales decline 8.15% to Rs 10.71 crore

Net profit of Vinyoflex rose 200.00% to Rs 0.96 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 0.32 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019. Sales declined 8.15% to Rs 10.71 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 11.66 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019.

For the full year,net profit rose 41.81% to Rs 2.51 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 1.77 crore during the previous year ended March 2019. Sales declined 3.31% to Rs 37.71 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 39.00 crore during the previous year ended March 2019.

10.7111.6637.7139.0013.455.4910.217.331.390.593.732.761.310.503.412.460.960.322.511.77

