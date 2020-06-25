Vinyoflex standalone net profit rises 200.00% in the March 2020 quarter

-
Sales decline 8.15% to Rs 10.71 croreNet profit of Vinyoflex rose 200.00% to Rs 0.96 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 0.32 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019. Sales declined 8.15% to Rs 10.71 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 11.66 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019.
For the full year,net profit rose 41.81% to Rs 2.51 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 1.77 crore during the previous year ended March 2019. Sales declined 3.31% to Rs 37.71 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 39.00 crore during the previous year ended March 2019.ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Mar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Sales10.7111.66 -8 37.7139.00 -3 OPM %13.455.49 -10.217.33 - PBDT1.390.59 136 3.732.76 35 PBT1.310.50 162 3.412.46 39 NP0.960.32 200 2.511.77 42
