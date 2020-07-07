Multipurpose Trading & Agencies reports standalone nil net profit/loss in the March 2020 quarter

-
Reported sales nilMultipurpose Trading & Agencies reported no net profit/loss in the quarter ended March 2020 as against net profit of Rs 0.03 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019. There were no Sales reported in the quarter ended March 2020 and during the previous quarter ended March 2019.
For the full year,net profit declined 20.00% to Rs 0.04 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 0.05 crore during the previous year ended March 2019. There were no Sales reported in the year ended March 2020 and during the previous year ended March 2019.
