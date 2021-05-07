Muthoot Finance Ltd gains for third straight session

Muthoot Finance Ltd is quoting at Rs 1210, up 3.41% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The stock is up 49.45% in last one year as compared to a 60.01% jump in NIFTY and a 64.37% jump in the Nifty Financial Services index.

Muthoot Finance Ltd gained for a third straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 1210, up 3.41% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is up around 0.53% on the day, quoting at 14803.35. The Sensex is at 49183.71, up 0.48%. Muthoot Finance Ltd has slipped around 2.18% in last one month.

Meanwhile, Nifty Financial Services index of which Muthoot Finance Ltd is a constituent, has slipped around 1.21% in last one month and is currently quoting at 15654.7, up 0.37% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 14.04 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 10.21 lakh shares in last one month.

The benchmark May futures contract for the stock is quoting at Rs 1219.65, up 3.57% on the day. Muthoot Finance Ltd is up 49.45% in last one year as compared to a 60.01% jump in NIFTY and a 64.37% jump in the Nifty Financial Services index.

The PE of the stock is 13.25 based on TTM earnings ending December 20.

