Mysore Petro Chemicals consolidated net profit declines 13.69% in the September 2022 quarter

-
ALSO READ
Tamil Nadu Petro Products consolidated net profit declines 40.00% in the September 2022 quarter
Rajasthan Petro Synthetics standalone net profit rises 100.00% in the March 2022 quarter
GSFC gallops after stellar Q1 earnings
Manali Petro gets environmental clearance for propylene glycol capacity expansion
Tamilnadu Petro slumps after Q4 PAT tumbles 48% YoY
-
Sales rise 2.33% to Rs 8.33 croreNet profit of Mysore Petro Chemicals declined 13.69% to Rs 6.37 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 7.38 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales rose 2.33% to Rs 8.33 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 8.14 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2022Sep. 2021% Var.Sales8.338.14 2 OPM %-5.16-6.39 -PBDT7.799.98 -22 PBT7.689.83 -22 NP6.377.38 -14
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Subscribe to Business Standard Premium
Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!
Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.
Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU