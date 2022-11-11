Mysore Petro Chemicals consolidated net profit declines 13.69% in the September 2022 quarter

Sales rise 2.33% to Rs 8.33 crore

Net profit of Mysore Petro Chemicals declined 13.69% to Rs 6.37 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 7.38 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales rose 2.33% to Rs 8.33 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 8.14 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021.8.338.14-5.16-6.397.799.987.689.836.377.38

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)