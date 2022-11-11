JUST IN
Mysore Petro Chemicals consolidated net profit declines 13.69% in the September 2022 quarter

Sales rise 2.33% to Rs 8.33 crore

Net profit of Mysore Petro Chemicals declined 13.69% to Rs 6.37 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 7.38 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales rose 2.33% to Rs 8.33 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 8.14 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2022Sep. 2021% Var.Sales8.338.14 2 OPM %-5.16-6.39 -PBDT7.799.98 -22 PBT7.689.83 -22 NP6.377.38 -14

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: Fri, November 11 2022. 14:36 IST

