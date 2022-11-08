N K Industries reports consolidated net loss of Rs 0.89 crore in the September 2022 quarter

Sales decline 14.37% to Rs 4.23 crore

Net Loss of N K Industries reported to Rs 0.89 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against net loss of Rs 0.33 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales declined 14.37% to Rs 4.23 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 4.94 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021.4.234.941.8913.77-0.300.68-1.29-0.47-0.89-0.33

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)