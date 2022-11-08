N K Industries reports consolidated net loss of Rs 0.89 crore in the September 2022 quarter

Sales decline 14.37% to Rs 4.23 croreNet Loss of N K Industries reported to Rs 0.89 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against net loss of Rs 0.33 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales declined 14.37% to Rs 4.23 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 4.94 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2022Sep. 2021% Var.Sales4.234.94 -14 OPM %1.8913.77 -PBDT-0.300.68 PL PBT-1.29-0.47 -174 NP-0.89-0.33 -170
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Subscribe to Business Standard Premium
Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!
Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.
Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU