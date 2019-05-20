N K Industries standalone net profit rises 96.74% in the March 2019 quarter

-
Sales rise 533.68% to Rs 114.95 croreNet profit of N K Industries rose 96.74% to Rs 5.43 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 2.76 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018. Sales rose 533.68% to Rs 114.95 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 18.14 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018.
For the full year,net loss reported to Rs 19.29 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against net loss of Rs 2.98 crore during the previous year ended March 2018. Sales rose 339.84% to Rs 496.31 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 112.84 crore during the previous year ended March 2018.ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2019Mar. 2018% Var.Mar. 2019Mar. 2018% Var.Sales114.9518.14 534 496.31112.84 340 OPM %-1.2822.77 --4.306.33 - PBDT-1.474.12 PL -21.387.13 PL PBT-3.372.40 PL -28.09-2.56 -997 NP5.432.76 97 -19.29-2.98 -547
