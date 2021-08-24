Utilties shares rise

Utilties stocks were trading with gains, with the S&P BSE Utilities index rising 36.75 points or 1.5% at 2480.39 at 09:50 IST.

Among the components of the S&P BSE Utilities index, Adani Transmission Ltd (up 5%), GAIL (India) Ltd (up 4.05%),BF Utilities Ltd (up 2.79%),NTPC Ltd (up 2.25%),Gujarat Industries Power Co Ltd (up 1.88%), were the top gainers. Among the other gainers were Mahanagar Gas Ltd (up 1.88%), Va Tech Wabag Ltd (up 1.67%), Indian Energy Exchange Ltd (up 1.61%), GE T&D India Ltd (up 1.21%), and NLC India Ltd (up 1.1%).

On the other hand, Rattanindia Power Ltd (down 4.95%), JSW Energy Ltd (down 2.85%), and Adani Power Ltd (down 1.9%) moved lower.

At 09:50 IST, the S&P BSE Sensex was up 95.79 or 0.17% at 55651.58.

The Nifty 50 index was up 36.5 points or 0.22% at 16532.95.

The S&P BSE Small-Cap index was up 171.16 points or 0.67% at 25529.18.

The S&P BSE 150 Midcap Index index was up 36.57 points or 0.46% at 7933.78.

On BSE,1449 shares were trading in green, 1137 were trading in red and 88 were unchanged.

