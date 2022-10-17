Urja Global consolidated net profit rises 381.82% in the September 2022 quarter

Sales decline 15.36% to Rs 9.37 crore

Net profit of Urja Global rose 381.82% to Rs 1.06 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 0.22 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales declined 15.36% to Rs 9.37 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 11.07 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021.9.3711.0710.353.701.060.461.060.221.060.22

