Urja Global consolidated net profit rises 381.82% in the September 2022 quarter

-
ALSO READ
Urja Global consolidated net profit declines 77.78% in the March 2022 quarter
Tata Power Solar Systems to set up 125 MWp floating solar project
Torrent Power acquires 50-MW solar plant for Rs 416 cr in Telangana
SJVN climbs after awarding solar project to Tata Power Solar Systems
IZMO Ltd leads gainers in 'B' group
-
Sales decline 15.36% to Rs 9.37 croreNet profit of Urja Global rose 381.82% to Rs 1.06 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 0.22 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales declined 15.36% to Rs 9.37 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 11.07 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2022Sep. 2021% Var.Sales9.3711.07 -15 OPM %10.353.70 -PBDT1.060.46 130 PBT1.060.22 382 NP1.060.22 382
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Subscribe to Business Standard Premium
Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!
Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.
Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU