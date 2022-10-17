JUST IN
You are here: Home » News-CM » Companies » Results

Hathway Bhawani Cabletel & Datacom consolidated net profit declines 38.89% in the September 2022 quarter
Business Standard

Urja Global consolidated net profit rises 381.82% in the September 2022 quarter

Capital Market 

Sales decline 15.36% to Rs 9.37 crore

Net profit of Urja Global rose 381.82% to Rs 1.06 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 0.22 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales declined 15.36% to Rs 9.37 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 11.07 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2022Sep. 2021% Var.Sales9.3711.07 -15 OPM %10.353.70 -PBDT1.060.46 130 PBT1.060.22 382 NP1.060.22 382

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

First Published: Mon, October 17 2022. 08:20 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU