Telecom stocks ease

Telecom stocks were trading in red, with the S&P BSE Telecom index decreasing 11.58 points or 0.89% at 1286.27 at 13:53 IST.

Among the components of the S&P BSE Telecom index, Reliance Communications Ltd (down 4.91%), Vodafone Idea Ltd (down 3.85%),HFCL Ltd (down 2.86%),Mahanagar Telephone Nigam Ltd (down 1.94%),ITI Ltd (down 1.84%), were the top losers. Among the other losers were Vindhya Telelinks Ltd (down 1.57%), Tata Communications Ltd (down 0.94%), Bharti Infratel Ltd (down 0.91%), and Bharti Airtel Ltd (down 0.81%).

On the other hand, Tejas Networks Ltd (up 4.94%), OnMobile Global Ltd (up 4.88%), and Optiemus Infracom Ltd (up 4.86%) turned up.

At 13:53 IST, the S&P BSE Sensex was up 321.17 or 0.84% at 38503.25.

The Nifty 50 index was up 76.7 points or 0.68% at 11346.85.

The S&P BSE Small-Cap index was up 15.89 points or 0.11% at 13884.97.

The S&P BSE 150 Midcap Index index was down 5.69 points or 0.12% at 4711.78.

On BSE,1522 shares were trading in green, 1100 were trading in red and 152 were unchanged.

