JUST IN
You are here: Home » News-CM » Equities » Hot Pursuit

Likhami Consulting reports standalone net profit of Rs 0.01 crore in the June 2020 quarter
Business Standard

Telecom stocks ease

Capital Market 

Telecom stocks were trading in red, with the S&P BSE Telecom index decreasing 11.58 points or 0.89% at 1286.27 at 13:53 IST.

Among the components of the S&P BSE Telecom index, Reliance Communications Ltd (down 4.91%), Vodafone Idea Ltd (down 3.85%),HFCL Ltd (down 2.86%),Mahanagar Telephone Nigam Ltd (down 1.94%),ITI Ltd (down 1.84%), were the top losers. Among the other losers were Vindhya Telelinks Ltd (down 1.57%), Tata Communications Ltd (down 0.94%), Bharti Infratel Ltd (down 0.91%), and Bharti Airtel Ltd (down 0.81%).

On the other hand, Tejas Networks Ltd (up 4.94%), OnMobile Global Ltd (up 4.88%), and Optiemus Infracom Ltd (up 4.86%) turned up.

At 13:53 IST, the S&P BSE Sensex was up 321.17 or 0.84% at 38503.25.

The Nifty 50 index was up 76.7 points or 0.68% at 11346.85.

The S&P BSE Small-Cap index was up 15.89 points or 0.11% at 13884.97.

The S&P BSE 150 Midcap Index index was down 5.69 points or 0.12% at 4711.78.

On BSE,1522 shares were trading in green, 1100 were trading in red and 152 were unchanged.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
First Published: Tue, August 11 2020. 14:00 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU