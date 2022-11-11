Nahar Spinning Mills standalone net profit declines 70.89% in the September 2022 quarter

Sales decline 22.05% to Rs 656.87 crore

Net profit of Nahar Spinning Mills declined 70.89% to Rs 39.76 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 136.58 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales declined 22.05% to Rs 656.87 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 842.68 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021.656.87842.689.1925.2670.47202.9053.01182.4739.76136.58

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)