JUST IN
You are here: Home » News-CM » Companies » Results

A rally on cards on upbeat global cues
Business Standard

Nahar Spinning Mills standalone net profit declines 70.89% in the September 2022 quarter

Capital Market 

Sales decline 22.05% to Rs 656.87 crore

Net profit of Nahar Spinning Mills declined 70.89% to Rs 39.76 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 136.58 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales declined 22.05% to Rs 656.87 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 842.68 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2022Sep. 2021% Var.Sales656.87842.68 -22 OPM %9.1925.26 -PBDT70.47202.90 -65 PBT53.01182.47 -71 NP39.76136.58 -71

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

First Published: Fri, November 11 2022. 08:30 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU