Nahar Spinning Mills standalone net profit declines 70.89% in the September 2022 quarter

Sales decline 22.05% to Rs 656.87 croreNet profit of Nahar Spinning Mills declined 70.89% to Rs 39.76 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 136.58 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales declined 22.05% to Rs 656.87 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 842.68 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2022Sep. 2021% Var.Sales656.87842.68 -22 OPM %9.1925.26 -PBDT70.47202.90 -65 PBT53.01182.47 -71 NP39.76136.58 -71
