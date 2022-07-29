Metal shares gain

Metal stocks were trading in the positive zone, with the S&P BSE Metal index rising 495.41 points or 2.85% at 17886.96 at 09:46 IST.

Among the components of the S&P BSE Metal index, Tata Steel Ltd (up 4.43%), APL Apollo Tubes Ltd (up 2.99%),Vedanta Ltd (up 2.97%),Hindalco Industries Ltd (up 2.76%),National Aluminium Company Ltd (up 2.39%), were the top gainers. Among the other gainers were Steel Authority of India Ltd (up 2.24%), JSW Steel Ltd (up 2%), NMDC Ltd (up 1.7%), Jindal Steel & Power Ltd (up 1.6%), and Coal India Ltd (up 1.06%).

At 09:46 IST, the S&P BSE Sensex was up 565.84 or 1% at 57423.63.

The Nifty 50 index was up 190.8 points or 1.13% at 17120.4.

The S&P BSE Small-Cap index was up 306.59 points or 1.15% at 26995.9.

The S&P BSE 150 Midcap Index index was up 98.03 points or 1.17% at 8472.34.

On BSE,2046 shares were trading in green, 599 were trading in red and 111 were unchanged.

