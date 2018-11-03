JUST IN
Inditrade Capital standalone net profit declines 95.71% in the September 2018 quarter
Narendra Investments (Delhi) standalone net profit declines 50.00% in the September 2018 quarter

Sales decline 66.67% to Rs 0.04 crore

Net profit of Narendra Investments (Delhi) declined 50.00% to Rs 0.02 crore in the quarter ended September 2018 as against Rs 0.04 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2017. Sales declined 66.67% to Rs 0.04 crore in the quarter ended September 2018 as against Rs 0.12 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2017. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2018Sep. 2017% Var.Sales0.040.12 -67 OPM %75.0050.00 -PBDT0.040.07 -43 PBT0.020.05 -60 NP0.020.04 -50

