National Aluminium Company consolidated net profit declines 82.95% in the June 2020 quarter

Sales decline 33.75% to Rs 1380.63 crore

Net profit of National Aluminium Company declined 82.95% to Rs 16.69 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 97.87 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. Sales declined 33.75% to Rs 1380.63 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 2084.08 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019.1380.632084.089.3510.29160.63274.2124.73147.8116.6997.87

