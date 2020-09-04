National Aluminium Company consolidated net profit declines 82.95% in the June 2020 quarter

-
ALSO READ
Piramal Enterprises consolidated net profit rises 10.36% in the June 2020 quarter
Piramal Enterprises reports standalone net profit of Rs 22.54 crore in the June 2020 quarter
Kaveri Seed Company standalone net profit rises 27.09% in the June 2020 quarter
Tata Power Company consolidated net profit rises 26.33% in the June 2020 quarter
Asian Star Company consolidated net profit declines 73.78% in the March 2020 quarter
-
Sales decline 33.75% to Rs 1380.63 croreNet profit of National Aluminium Company declined 82.95% to Rs 16.69 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 97.87 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. Sales declined 33.75% to Rs 1380.63 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 2084.08 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2020Jun. 2019% Var.Sales1380.632084.08 -34 OPM %9.3510.29 -PBDT160.63274.21 -41 PBT24.73147.81 -83 NP16.6997.87 -83
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU