JUST IN
You are here: Home » News-CM » Companies » Results

SEAMEC reports consolidated net loss of Rs 3.28 crore in the June 2020 quarter
Business Standard

National Aluminium Company consolidated net profit declines 82.95% in the June 2020 quarter

Capital Market 

Sales decline 33.75% to Rs 1380.63 crore

Net profit of National Aluminium Company declined 82.95% to Rs 16.69 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 97.87 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. Sales declined 33.75% to Rs 1380.63 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 2084.08 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2020Jun. 2019% Var.Sales1380.632084.08 -34 OPM %9.3510.29 -PBDT160.63274.21 -41 PBT24.73147.81 -83 NP16.6997.87 -83

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
First Published: Fri, September 04 2020. 17:30 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU