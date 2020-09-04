Rajoo Engineers standalone net profit rises 456.00% in the June 2020 quarter

-
Sales rise 24.00% to Rs 24.44 croreNet profit of Rajoo Engineers rose 456.00% to Rs 1.39 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 0.25 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. Sales rose 24.00% to Rs 24.44 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 19.71 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2020Jun. 2019% Var.Sales24.4419.71 24 OPM %11.999.44 -PBDT2.791.26 121 PBT1.910.31 516 NP1.390.25 456
