Rajoo Engineers standalone net profit rises 456.00% in the June 2020 quarter

Sales rise 24.00% to Rs 24.44 crore

Net profit of Rajoo Engineers rose 456.00% to Rs 1.39 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 0.25 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. Sales rose 24.00% to Rs 24.44 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 19.71 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019.24.4419.7111.999.442.791.261.910.311.390.25

