JUST IN
You are here: Home » News-CM » Companies » Results

Swastik Safe Deposit & Investments reports standalone net profit of Rs 0.13 crore in the June 2020 quarter
Business Standard

Rajoo Engineers standalone net profit rises 456.00% in the June 2020 quarter

Capital Market 

Sales rise 24.00% to Rs 24.44 crore

Net profit of Rajoo Engineers rose 456.00% to Rs 1.39 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 0.25 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. Sales rose 24.00% to Rs 24.44 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 19.71 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2020Jun. 2019% Var.Sales24.4419.71 24 OPM %11.999.44 -PBDT2.791.26 121 PBT1.910.31 516 NP1.390.25 456

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
First Published: Fri, September 04 2020. 17:14 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU