Dhunseri Tea & Industries Ltd leads gainers in 'B' group

Dhunseri Investments Ltd, Landmark Property Development Company Ltd, Dhunseri Ventures Ltd and Lloyds Steels Industries Ltd are among the other gainers in the BSE's 'B' group today, 24 April 2019.
Dhunseri Tea & Industries Ltd spiked 20.00% to Rs 274.55 at 11:56 IST. The stock was the biggest gainer in the BSE's 'B' group. On the BSE, 15808 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 681 shares in the past one month.
Dhunseri Investments Ltd soared 19.99% to Rs 314.2. The stock was the second biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 851 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 731 shares in the past one month.
Landmark Property Development Company Ltd surged 19.89% to Rs 6.33. The stock was the third biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 81167 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 10700 shares in the past one month.
Dhunseri Ventures Ltd rose 17.71% to Rs 108. The stock was the fourth biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 59411 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 1544 shares in the past one month.
Lloyds Steels Industries Ltd gained 15.63% to Rs 0.74. The stock was the fifth biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 24.07 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 17.4 lakh shares in the past one month.
