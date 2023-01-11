National Aluminium Company Ltd soars 1.5%, rises for third straight session

National Aluminium Company Ltd is quoting at Rs 84.55, up 1.5% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The stock is down 24.03% in last one year as compared to a 1.78% drop in NIFTY and a 18.99% drop in the Nifty Media index.

National Aluminium Company Ltd gained for a third straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 84.55, up 1.5% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is down around 0.15% on the day, quoting at 17888. The Sensex is at 60080.58, down 0.06%. National Aluminium Company Ltd has risen around 8.89% in last one month.

Meanwhile, Nifty Media index of which National Aluminium Company Ltd is a constituent, has risen around 0.84% in last one month and is currently quoting at 6741.7, up 0.34% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 142.83 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 137.66 lakh shares in last one month.

The benchmark January futures contract for the stock is quoting at Rs 84.8, up 1.25% on the day.

The PE of the stock is 5.87 based on TTM earnings ending September 22.

