Wim Plast consolidated net profit declines 5.85% in the December 2022 quarter

Sales decline 7.84% to Rs 79.65 crore

Net profit of Wim Plast declined 5.85% to Rs 9.50 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 10.09 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales declined 7.84% to Rs 79.65 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 86.43 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021.79.6586.4318.0416.9716.4017.5012.8513.449.5010.09

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)