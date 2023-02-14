Wim Plast consolidated net profit declines 5.85% in the December 2022 quarter

-
-
Sales decline 7.84% to Rs 79.65 croreNet profit of Wim Plast declined 5.85% to Rs 9.50 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 10.09 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales declined 7.84% to Rs 79.65 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 86.43 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2022Dec. 2021% Var.Sales79.6586.43 -8 OPM %18.0416.97 -PBDT16.4017.50 -6 PBT12.8513.44 -4 NP9.5010.09 -6
