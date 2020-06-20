Yash Pakka standalone net profit declines 20.05% in the March 2020 quarter

Sales decline 5.12% to Rs 55.92 crore

Net profit of Yash Pakka declined 20.05% to Rs 6.26 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 7.83 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019. Sales declined 5.12% to Rs 55.92 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 58.94 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019.

For the full year,net profit rose 33.37% to Rs 27.62 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 20.71 crore during the previous year ended March 2019. Sales rose 0.85% to Rs 252.39 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 250.26 crore during the previous year ended March 2019.

