Yash Pakka standalone net profit declines 20.05% in the March 2020 quarter

-
ALSO READ
Yash Chemex consolidated net profit rises 72.13% in the March 2020 quarter
Prime Focus reports consolidated net loss of Rs 100.57 crore in the December 2019 quarter
Board of Yash Chemex approves to give corporate guarantee for subsidiary
NxtDigital reports consolidated net profit of Rs 28.85 crore in the December 2019 quarter
Rollatainers reports consolidated net loss of Rs 3.70 crore in the December 2019 quarter
-
Sales decline 5.12% to Rs 55.92 croreNet profit of Yash Pakka declined 20.05% to Rs 6.26 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 7.83 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019. Sales declined 5.12% to Rs 55.92 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 58.94 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019.
For the full year,net profit rose 33.37% to Rs 27.62 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 20.71 crore during the previous year ended March 2019. Sales rose 0.85% to Rs 252.39 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 250.26 crore during the previous year ended March 2019.ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Mar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Sales55.9258.94 -5 252.39250.26 1 OPM %17.3519.02 -21.0718.05 - PBDT12.198.65 41 49.3033.53 47 PBT9.316.67 40 39.5424.83 59 NP6.267.83 -20 27.6220.71 33
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU